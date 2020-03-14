Zacks Investment Research Lowers BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Get BancFirst alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.91.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Goyne bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,100 shares of company stock worth $470,552. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.