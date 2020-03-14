Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AKBA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $699.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $61,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $182,683. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

