Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novan, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform for dermatology. The Company’s product candidates primarily include SB204, SB206, SB208 and SB414 which are in pre-clinical trial stage. It develops product through Nitricil technology(TM). Novan, Inc. is based in Durham, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Novan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.92.

NOVN stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

