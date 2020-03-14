Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Danone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Danone stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. Danone has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

