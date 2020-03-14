Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Eidos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eidos Therapeutics.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

Shares of EIDX opened at $43.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.12 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a current ratio of 18.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $66.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.