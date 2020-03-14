Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Announce $2.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Apple reported earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $13.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $14.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.21 to $16.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $601,713,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $277.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.63. Apple has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

