Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58. KLA posted earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $11.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

KLAC opened at $145.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. KLA has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $184.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after buying an additional 1,739,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $299,294,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after acquiring an additional 741,025 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,916,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,239,000 after acquiring an additional 265,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

