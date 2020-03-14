Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. FMC reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their price target on shares of FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

FMC stock opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. FMC has a 1-year low of $70.62 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 398,909 shares of company stock valued at $39,879,894. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after buying an additional 1,497,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after buying an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $91,775,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after buying an additional 785,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1,215.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after buying an additional 380,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

