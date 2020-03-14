Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of ALG opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $92.44 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,537,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 3,366.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 134,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,211,000 after purchasing an additional 106,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 2,912.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 68,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

