Xref Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:XF1) Insider Purchases A$49,992.12 in Stock

Xref Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:XF1) insider Lee-Martin Seymour acquired 243,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,992.12 ($35,455.40).

Shares of ASX:XF1 opened at A$0.24 ($0.17) on Friday. Xref Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 12 month low of A$0.18 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of A$0.72 ($0.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61.

Xref Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile

Xref Limited engages in the development of human resources technology that automates the candidate reference process for employers. It operates in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Norway. Xref Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

