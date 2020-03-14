Xref Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:XF1) Insider Purchases A$49,992.12 in Stock

Xref Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:XF1) insider Lee-Martin Seymour acquired 243,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,992.12 ($35,455.40).
Shares of ASX:XF1 opened at A$0.24 ($0.17) on Friday. Xref Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 12 month low of A$0.18 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of A$0.72 ($0.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61.
Xref Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile
See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Xref Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xref Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.