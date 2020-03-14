XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:XPS opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 142.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.79. The stock has a market cap of $268.14 million and a PE ratio of 18.79. XPS Pensions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 168 ($2.21).
About XPS Pensions Group
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.