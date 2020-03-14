Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. Xperi has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of $684.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 449.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

