World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Director Patricia A. Gottesman Sells 3,408 Shares

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WWE stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $100.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.16.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.0% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 354,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

