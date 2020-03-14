WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut WillScot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.10.
WSC stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. WillScot has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -122.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.72.
WillScot Company Profile
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.