WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut WillScot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.10.

WSC stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. WillScot has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -122.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WillScot by 1,505.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of WillScot during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

