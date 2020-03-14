Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.
WLFC opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $169.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $74.46.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.
