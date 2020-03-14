Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

WLFC opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $169.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $74.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $1,473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

