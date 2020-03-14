William Chalmers Sells 685,366 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05).

LLOY opened at GBX 37.89 ($0.50) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 41.59 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 49 ($0.64) in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 62.80 ($0.83).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

