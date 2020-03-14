William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aduro BioTech in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 477.30%.

ADRO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,638,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 1,900,110 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,232,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the fourth quarter worth $2,169,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 55,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 104,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.