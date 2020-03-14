William Blair Comments on Stitch Fix Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.87.

Shares of SFIX opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.21. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,039,561.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,774.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $6,872,631. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

