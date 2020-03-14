WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WidePoint stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of WidePoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.