WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.29.

WOW stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 999.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

