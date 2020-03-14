WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Up 92.6% in February

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the February 13th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 45.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $51,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,245. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Bolduc purchased 46,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $525,995.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,464.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 129,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,840. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 156,542 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 110,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 75,455 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Securities cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.