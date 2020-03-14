Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.43.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

TSE:WCP opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.21 and a 52 week high of C$5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $868.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.60%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$38,554.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,491.20. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$574,641.88.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.