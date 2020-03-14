Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WERN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $155,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

