Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 9,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. Wendys has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. Wendys’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

