Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) Short Interest Update

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 84,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wellesley Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Wellesley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Wellesley Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WEBK opened at $29.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Wellesley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

About Wellesley Bancorp

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Wellesley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellesley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.