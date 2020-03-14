Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.38.
WB stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Weibo has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Weibo by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 68,456 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth $3,108,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,663,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
