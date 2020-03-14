Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.38.

WB stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Weibo has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.97.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.99 million. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Weibo by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 68,456 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth $3,108,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,663,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

