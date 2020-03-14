Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3,272.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Weibo by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Weibo stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.97. Weibo Corp has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Weibo had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.