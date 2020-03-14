Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 2,090.83% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRPL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $6,497,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $2,669,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,742,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.