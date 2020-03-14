Watson Rebecca Takes $2.77 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Watson Rebecca’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,216.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

