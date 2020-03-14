Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Update

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Shares of WAFD opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Equities analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Washington Federal news, SVP Cory D. Stewart purchased 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,631.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Tabbutt purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,039.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,072,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,958,000 after buying an additional 197,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,098,000 after buying an additional 220,366 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,241,000 after buying an additional 31,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,524,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.