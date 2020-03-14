Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 4.0% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $102.52 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $185.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

