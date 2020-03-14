Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFU opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wah Fu Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

