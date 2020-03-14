Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $150.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $145,404,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $5,468,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 182,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

