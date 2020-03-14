VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Short Interest Up 61.0% in February

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the February 13th total of 105,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in VOXX International by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VOXX International by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in VOXX International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.71.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 10.27%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

