Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.69 ($64.75).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA stock opened at €42.23 ($49.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.39. Vonovia has a one year low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a one year high of €54.48 ($63.35). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.