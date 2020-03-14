Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 73.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 103.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.