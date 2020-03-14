Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VVNT. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $12.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

