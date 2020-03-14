Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VRTS. Barclays upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Shares of VRTS opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $77.12 and a 52 week high of $141.79. The firm has a market cap of $655.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average of $116.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $10,066,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

