Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded Virtu Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.19 and a beta of -0.67. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 1,206.8% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

