Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VMUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Virgin Money UK to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 197.83 ($2.60).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 105.85 ($1.39) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.83.

In other news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,322 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £29,480.64 ($38,780.11).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

