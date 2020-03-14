Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VIRC opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a PE ratio of 306.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. Analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Virtue acquired 15,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $47,671.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,526.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Virtue acquired 15,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,406.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Virco Mfg. worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

