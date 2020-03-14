Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,622 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31,622 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $58,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $356,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.