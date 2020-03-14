Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 237,416 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Grand Canyon Education worth $53,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

