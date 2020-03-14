Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 199,969 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of Everbridge worth $59,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Everbridge by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $107.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.80. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $116.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $3,229,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,231.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,456,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,981 shares of company stock worth $12,835,779. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

