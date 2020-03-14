Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $64.46 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $64,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter.

JNK opened at $99.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.57. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

