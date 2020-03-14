Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $59.77 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Omnicom Group worth $59,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after acquiring an additional 470,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,267,000 after purchasing an additional 207,208 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 189,093 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,856,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 194,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,328 shares during the last quarter.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

