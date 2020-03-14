Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $54.64 Million Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,768 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $54,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,693,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,211,000 after buying an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 181,147 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 78.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 267,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 195,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 62,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $132.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

