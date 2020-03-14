Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $63,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after acquiring an additional 128,853 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 429,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,960 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from to in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.39.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.