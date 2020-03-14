ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

ViaSat stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 0.75. ViaSat has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViaSat will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Baldridge acquired 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

