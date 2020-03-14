Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Director Jeffrey E. Kirt Acquires 10,000 Shares

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VRS stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. Verso Corp has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $461.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verso Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Verso by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 297,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

