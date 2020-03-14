Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Director Jeffrey E. Kirt Acquires 10,000 Shares

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
VRS stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. Verso Corp has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $461.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.88.
Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verso Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Verso
Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.
